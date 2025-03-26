StockNews.com Downgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FIX has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.67. The company had a trading volume of 370,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,026. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

