Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of T-Mobile US Call Options (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,666 call options.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.0 %

TMUS stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.97. 1,794,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,924. The company has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

