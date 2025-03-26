Stifel Canada Predicts K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

KNT stock opened at C$12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.14.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

