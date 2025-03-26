Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading 2.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 71,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 150,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company has a market capitalization of C$133.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.
Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.
