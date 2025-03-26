Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.92 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Status has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $102.92 million and $7.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00004086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00027384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00004009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,998,477,891 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,998,477,890.58884832 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02579896 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $7,921,191.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

