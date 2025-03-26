SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after buying an additional 239,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.