Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 647660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on SYRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.