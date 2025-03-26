Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Update

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.