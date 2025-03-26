SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,034,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,283,133 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $23.59.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,598,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 355,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,439,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 177,028 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 865,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 749,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

