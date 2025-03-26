SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
