SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.