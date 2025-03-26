SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. SP Funds S&P World has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.84.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

