SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
SPWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. SP Funds S&P World has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.84.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile
