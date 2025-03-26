South Bow Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by US Capital Advisors

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get South Bow alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Price Performance

Insider Activity at South Bow

In other news, Senior Officer Gary M. Salsman bought 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,420.54. Also, Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,791.00. Insiders purchased 12,676 shares of company stock worth $447,932 in the last 90 days.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.