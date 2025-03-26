Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 36

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 19.2% increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,998 ($25.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,985.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,802.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,188 ($28.33).
Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
