Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.63 and last traded at C$14.65. 219,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 276,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27.

In related news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 23,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$321,917.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 33,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$476,268.00. Insiders have sold a total of 192,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

