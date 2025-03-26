SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 213,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 967,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.46 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

(Get Free Report)

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.