SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

In related news, Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$801,500.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

