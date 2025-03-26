Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.15. This represents a 70.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,034 shares of company stock valued at $57,835,408. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average of $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

