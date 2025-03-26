Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,313 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

