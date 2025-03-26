Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

