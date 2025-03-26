Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,836,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,200,000 after buying an additional 65,795 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,332,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,846,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,777,000 after acquiring an additional 699,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

