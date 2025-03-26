Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 684,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

