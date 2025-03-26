Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,451 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 375,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 249,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 197,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 133,875 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.