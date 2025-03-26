Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,200,000 after buying an additional 470,739 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

