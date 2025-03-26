Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMNEY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMNEY stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -307.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.