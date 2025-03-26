Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Grows By 400.0%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of WRDEF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.
