Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Grows By 400.0%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of WRDEF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

