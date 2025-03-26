Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Grows By 613.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 613.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Health Products Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 51,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,821. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
United Health Products Company Profile
