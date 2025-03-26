Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Grows By 613.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 613.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Health Products Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 51,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,821. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

