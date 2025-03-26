Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Increases By 1,500.0%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 3,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

