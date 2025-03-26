Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Increases By 1,500.0%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Saipem Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 3,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
About Saipem
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.