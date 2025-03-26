Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Expands By 11,250.0%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 11,250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

KLKNF stock remained flat at $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

