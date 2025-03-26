Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Shares Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.