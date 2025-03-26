Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 849.8% in March

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 849.8% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shares of SHWGF stock remained flat at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

