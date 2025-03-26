Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 849.8% in March

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 849.8% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
Shares of SHWGF stock remained flat at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
