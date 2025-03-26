Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHQ stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

