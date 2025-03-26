Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.