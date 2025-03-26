Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

