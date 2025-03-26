Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE CLS opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

