Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 781,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

