Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

