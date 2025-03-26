Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,196.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,290.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,307.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

