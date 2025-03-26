Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 875,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

