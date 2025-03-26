Sei Investments Co. Has $27.41 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $27,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $460.27 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

