Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,478 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

