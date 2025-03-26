Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 393 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.71 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

