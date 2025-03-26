Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 31,933 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,156,696.80. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

