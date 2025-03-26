Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,752 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 172.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $816.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $656.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.49%.

Radius Recycling Profile

(Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.