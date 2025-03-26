Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

