Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $67.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

