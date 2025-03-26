Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 157,544 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,544 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $955.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

