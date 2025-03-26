Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 17902334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.96.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,946.66). Also, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 1,170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($60,590.37). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

