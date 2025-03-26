Scotiabank Reduces Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. Citigroup initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,619,000 after buying an additional 3,999,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.