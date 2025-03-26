Scotiabank Reduces Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL
GFL Environmental Price Performance
GFL stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,619,000 after buying an additional 3,999,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.