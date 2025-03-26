Scotiabank Issues Negative Estimate for Air Canada Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Air Canada stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.09. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $18.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

