Scotiabank Has Bearish Forecast for Newmont FY2025 Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 43.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

